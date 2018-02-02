Happy Groundhog Day Twin Falls! The Prediction Is In
In the wee hours today in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the most popular groundhog in America woke from his slumber and gave the country the news it had been waiting for.
With three taps of a cane by handlers on his tiny, wooden door, a feisty Punxsutawney Phil, "the prognosticator of prognosticators," predicted six more weeks of winter.
For those keeping stats, this is the 114th time Phil has predicted a long winter out of 132 attempts, dating back to 1886.
Footage from this morning's celebration can be viewed above.