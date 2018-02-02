Happy Groundhog Day Twin Falls! The Prediction Is In

In the wee hours today in Punxsutawney , Pennsylvania, the most popular groundhog in America woke from his slumber and gave the country the news it had been waiting for.

With three taps of a cane by handlers on his tiny, wooden door, a feisty Punxsutawney Phil, "the prognosticator of prognosticators," predicted six more weeks of winter.

For those keeping stats, this is the 114th time Phil has predicted a long winter out of 132 attempts, dating back to 1886.

