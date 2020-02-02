Punxsutawney Phil Predicts an Early Spring for 2020

This morning, January 2, 2020, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow, predicting an early spring. Woohoo!

The prediction wasn't a big surprise to me. If the rainy weather the past few weeks in Idaho was any indication, we already knew Punxsutawney Phil would say spring.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Why some people believe in the age-old tradition is still beyond me. Watching the livestream over the past few years, Gobbler's Knob really does look like a huge party. The festivities even helped inspire a pretty great movie that came out back in 1993.

Despite Punxsutawney Phil appearing to have a better life than most rodents, PETA still came out last week and announced they wanted to replace him with an AI robot. It took them a while to write their statement, considering we've been relying on a rodent in Pennsylvania to predict the weather since at least 1886.

If you're curious about what the celebration is actually like and didn't wake up early, check out the video footage from Gobbler's Knob.

Whether you're happy or sad about the news of spring coming soon, the good news is you still have tons of great food you're likely eating today thanks to the Super Bowl.