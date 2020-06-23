$980,000 Pole Line Road 3 Bedroom Home For Sale In Twin Falls

A Twin Falls home that features a wrap-around deck, greenhouse, pool, office, over-sized fireplace and other incredible amenities is up for sale at just under $1 million.

As I scrolled through a few Magic Valley real estate sites today looking for my next dream pad, I suddenly stopped at a three-bedroom property located on Pole Line Road East in Twin Falls. I found it on Zillow, and the agent listed as representing the home is Cindy Collins with Idaho Homes and Properties.

The property, located at 2315 Pole Line Road East, also has three baths and is over 3,400 square feet in size. The 58 year old home has one of the best Snake River Canyon views I've seen, and recently dropped in asking price by $120,000.

Along with the home comes a lot size of over an acre, parking for three, a newly- remodeled kitchen, a den and large, walk-in closets.

Intermountain MLS; Zillow

The single-story property has been listed for 83 days, according to the website. Central cooling, a range / oven and attached garage are also listed. You can take a virtual tour of the home by clicking here.

This home appears to have everything one could ask for in the way of hosting friends, raising a family or just wanting your own private view of the Snake River. It is an amazing home, and I'd snatch it up in a heartbeat if I could. I was sold at the word "pool."