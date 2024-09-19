The Flag Flying Over the Snake River is Coming Down

On the morning of September 21st. A Saturday. Saturday was originally the rain day, but with sunshine expected for the next week, the original Friday removal was postponed, allowing another viewing day. The flag hangs now yearly as a 9-11 memorial. People from all over the world stop and view it. Many leave behind a donation, to help cover maintenance and storage costs.

The flag cost 30,000 dollars. An effort is also underway to purchase a second flag as a backup. A similar flag in Utah was shredded during a downburst and damaged by a drone collision.

If you would like to see the current flag over the Snake River come down, you need to be up early. Much of the work will take place before sunrise. According to flag etiquette, the flag is illuminated in the darkest hours.

The flag wouldn’t have been purchased anytime soon by the memorial committee, if not for a massive contribution from Giltner Logistics. Arlo Lott Trucking donated a trailer for flag storage.

If you can donate to help with the purchase of a second flag, you can do so by going to the following website: https://mv911.org/.

This is now a Magic Valley tradition, and it fills us with patriotism and awe. I’ve had friends from across the United States tell me they’ve heard about the effort, and remember, this is all a very recent tradition.

It may spawn imitators. I for one would highly approve of seeing this all across the country It reminds us we can never forget the tragedy and the bravery of that long ago day.

