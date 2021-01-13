9th Annual Martini Tasting Masquerade Ball Coming Up

There have been lots of things cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic but fortunately, here is one event that isn't going to get cancelled. The 9th annual Martini Tasting Masquerade Ball is happening in Twin Falls.

The event will happen February 19th at a new location. This time it will be at the Wells Fargo Bank building on Main Street in Downtown Twin Falls. The ball theme this year is going to be "Wild West Showdown".

Twin Falls Rotary After Hours sets up the event each year and if you would like to go, you can dress up like a deputy, an outlaw or a scarlet lady. That sounds like a ton of fun. And the new event center is aimed to help with social distancing so it is a safe and fun event. Participants will also be expected to wear masks.

There will be new activity this year, allowing for gaming tables. If you enjoy a little gambling and having fun while giving to a charity, this event is definitely for you. The charity receiving the funds this year will be Camp Rainbow Gold, which helps children with cancer. Not sure there is a much better cause.

Tickets are available for $25 per person or $40 per couple. There will be a limited number of tickets sold and if there happens to be some at the door they will increase to $35 per person of $50 per couple.