Keanu Reeves Joins Ketchum Idaho Cancer Camp For Online Auction

One of the biggest names in Hollywood just donated his time to assist a Ketchum Valley Children's Cancer camp.

Actor Keanu Reeves is taking part in an online auction to benefit Camp Rainbow Gold in central Idaho, according to information shared by hollywoodreporter.com. The camp hosts children being treated for various cancers and their families, and provides camping, hiking, campfires, crafts and outdoor games.

Reeves will take part in a 15-minute video call through Zoom to be auctioned off to the highest bidder, according to the Hollywood Reporter. A list of the items up for auction can be found by clicking here. The camp helps hundreds of Idaho families every year.

Reeves stars in the new Bill and Ted film, "Face The Music," which hits theaters this August. Camp Rainbow Gold has offices in Ketchum and Boise, but the camp itself is located in the Sawtooth National Forest, just outside the city of Stanley.

The camp is providing the majority of its summer 2020 services through virtual, online sessions due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Dozens of volunteers assist these children from all ages that are battling cancer. The camp's mission is to provide therapy to these families by offering a nature experience and connecting children together who are dealing with similar health afflictions.

For more information on Idaho's Camp Rainbow Gold, visit the camp's Facebook page.