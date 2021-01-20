Rotary Martini Tasting Event in Twin Falls

I tried a martini 25 years ago. At the suggestion of a friend. As I like sweet drinks I didn’t order a second round, although. Other friends tell me if you add a bit more juice from an olive jar it’s actually quite good. I’m told the latter option is called a “dirty martini”. I like the taste of dill.

The event will help assist Camp Rainbow Gold in Fairfield.

As I recently learned, martinis come in a variety of tastes and with a variety of mixtures. The Twin Falls Rotary After Hours Club is planning a fundraiser in February. It’s called the 2021 Martini Tasting Masquerade Ball. The event will help assist Camp Rainbow Gold in Fairfield. The campers are often disabled. The experience allows them a break from home life and a few days outdoors.

Tickets are being sold in advance and online. The pandemic has created a unique form of ticket sales. You can download them on a smartphone and then a ticket can be scanned at the door.

The club is also seeking sponsors and details are available if you click this link.

“Service above self” is a Rotary motto. Clubs all over the world raise money for charitable causes. Locally and globally. Bicycles are provided for poor communities and for the disabled.

This year’s tasting event is Friday, February 19th. It begins at 6:30 P.M. at the old Wells Fargo Bank at the corner of Shoshone and Main in Twin Falls. Two floors will be used to provide social distancing.

Tickets are a bargain. $25 dollars for a single ticket and $40 per couple. Oh, and the masquerade theme is western. A kerchief can double as a mask.