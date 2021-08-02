A Couple of Simple Pictures Illustrate Fierce Twin Falls Storm

I thought a couple of quite ordinary pictures summed up Saturday night’s storm. The mud flow by our employee entrance and the mud flow by the generator, which is on a slightly raise slab of concrete. Which means some high water was flowing off the nearby banked lawn.

Your air conditioner is likely thanking Mother Nature. If you don’t have air conditioning, you’re likely thanking whatever deity in which you believe.

The sound effects were also quite spectacular. Because I often sleep through these things I rarely notice anything until morning. The “booms” and “cracks” woke me twice during the night. The rainfall Sunday afternoon was certainly not as harsh but good and steady for much of an hour where I live.

In Boise, nearly four times the July average for rain fell Saturday night and in some suburbs twice that amount.

Is the drought over? Several friends from my television days are meteorologists. They tell me no. Much of the water we saw over the weekend drained quickly into the river, however. Conditions are better today than they were on Friday last week. A couple of days of mostly steady rain late this week would be a game changer but there’s nothing in the immediate forecast suggesting any kind of relief when it comes to water. We’re going to get a break on heat. Temperatures are going to be a mixed bag but several days will be quite comfortable with forecast highs only in the low to mid 80s.

Of course, I can’t remember many summers I called perfect. You may have had one when 17 and thought you had met the love of your life. That had nothing to do with weather. If it had snowed Independence Day, you would’ve been distracted.