A Guy from Team Trump Raises Money for Idaho Veterans

My apologies to Theo Wold. He used to work not only in the office of the Idaho Attorney General but also for President Trump. Wold is a patriot and a man of strong moral character. He sent me a text message Thursday and somehow I missed it (on the one day this week I didn’t have an afternoon appointment!). He’s speaking at a Veteran’s Day event in Garden City on Saturday evening. It’s scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Powderhous Brewing (the makers of Scotch Ale).

Tickets are 50 dollars and you can order online at vetdayfundraiser.carrd.co. Or call (760) 373-0336 if you have questions.

Most veterans I knew well in my lifetime are no longer with us. My dad and all my uncles served and we lost the last one five years ago. He was among the last surviving Korean War Veterans. Two of my uncles were in that conflict.

For much of the 21st Century, our country has been at war. One fought only by a small number of Americans. But fight they did. Now we owe them a debt of gratitude. We need our young people to meet them and hear their stories.

Why? One reason is evident in the streets of our major cities and college campuses. Young people are supporting terrorists. The conservative talk show host Erick Erickson warns they could constitute a fifth column if we get into a big shooting war.

Young people need to hear the stories of our best. They need to know why we fight.

