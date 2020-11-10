Veterans’ Day Specials In Twin Falls And Surrounding Areas

Wednesday November 11th is Veterans Day. Many businesses give free meals, discounts and more to active and retired military members. We may not have gotten all of them, but here is a list of the ones we have so far.

Applebee's gets a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day, you also have to provide proof of service.

Buffalo Wild Wings offers free wings to veterans and active duty military who dine in, one order of boneless wings and a side of fries.

Cactus Petes is offering a free entree in the desert Room from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and all mychoice card holders can earn some extra bonuses from the promotions stage like a tote and a chance to win $500 in free slot play

Chili's offers a free meal from a select menu

Creative Cravings food truck in Twin Falls is offering a free burger and fries to the first 100 veterans

Denny's offers veterans and military a free build your own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. until noon

Little Caesars is giving a free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

MOD offers a BOGO Mod Size pizza or salad with military ID

Olive Garden offers a free entree from a special menu who dine.

Outback Steakhouse offers a free Bloomin' Onion and Coke product and 10 percent off entire check daily.

Shari's offers a free slice of pie and buy one get one free entree for all current and former military

Starbuck's offers free tall hot brewed coffee

Wendys offers free small breakfast combo from 6:20 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Again, we may not have gotten all the discounts. If you know any ones that we missed please let us know and we will add them to the list.