Twin Falls Veterans Day Freebies And Discount – Thank You For Your Service
Veteran's Day is Thursday, November 11th. There are restaurants and businesses all over the area giving freebies and discounts for active military and veterans. If there are any businesses or deals we missed please let us know.
Freebies
Depot Grill with the help of Washington Street Pawn to cover the breakfast, lunch, or dinner for veterans. Depot Grill is delicious.
Free haircuts for veterans from 11 am to 4 pm at Craftsman Unlimited. There will also be giveaways, food, and fun.
Float Magic offers free floating between now and Friday, November 12th.
Paint a free bowl at Hands On; select styles.
Applebee's is giving a free meal from a special menu and guests will receive a $5 bounce back card.
Buffalo Wild Wings is giving veterans and active-duty members a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.
Chili's is offering a free meal from a select menu. Dine in only.
Denny's offers free build your own Grand Slam
IHOP offers free Red, White & Blueberry pancakes.
Wendy's offers a free breakfast combo from 6:30 am to 10:30 am
Perkins offers a free Magnificent Seven Breakfast Meal.
Discounts
Target offers 10 percent off to veterans who shop there on Veterans Day
Jakers offers half-priced entrees for veterans and active-duty military.
25 percent discount at Bed Bath & Beyond
Walgreens offers 20 percent off regular price eligible store items
Again if there is anything we missed please let us know so we can add them to the list.