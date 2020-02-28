Actor Tom Hanks Spotted In Twin Falls Deli

I swear it seems like Tom Hanks is in the Magic Valley more often than my mom comes to visit.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by McAlister's Deli (@mcalistersdeli) on Feb 20, 2020 at 3:40pm PST

His latest adventure through Idaho seems to have brought him to Twin Falls and included a stop at McAlister's for a bite to eat. The deli posted a picture last week of Tom Hanks along with a few employees and his lovely wife, Rita. The picture is captioned with a thanks from the restaurant and an invite for the celebrity couple to come back anytime. It also includes the hashtag #tbt, which normally means 'throw back Thursday'. That means this very well could be an older picture and they are just sharing a happy old memory. The picture was included in our 'Twin Falls This Month on Social Media' story yesterday.

It could also mean 'Tom Better Turnaround' or 'That Boy's Tom'. Either way, Tom Hanks has been spotted around our state pretty often, though not as much as Henry Winkler during fishing season. Tom was caught on camera recently in Heyburn at Stevo's where he ordered a BLT and fries.