Tom Hanks Selling Off Idaho Registered 1980 Toyota FJ40 Cruiser

Actor Tom Hanks is auctioning off a number of vehicles from his personal collection in the coming weeks, and one of those vehicles he apparently obtained in the Gem State. The auction, which includes four of Hanks' beloved vehicles, will be taking place in mid-August.

Tom Hanks has offered up four of his prized vehicles to Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction, an event that will take place August 13, 2021, and will coincide with this year's Monterey Car Week on the Central Coast of California, according to details shared by insidehook.com. Tom Hanks is no stranger to Idaho, and visited Twin Falls in February of 2020.

One of the vehicles he has agreed to have sold through the auction house is his custom 1980 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser, which was photographed on the Inside Hook website showing Idaho-registered plates. The actor is also selling off a 1966 Shelby Cobra, a 1967 Ford GT40 and a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe, according to insidehook.com.

Hanks has reportedly amassed a car collection worth a fortune. The award-winning actor and filmmaker of more than 40 years currently resides in California, but does get spotted on occasion in Idaho. He visited an area deli in 2020 just weeks prior to announcing he and his wife contracted the Coronavirus while filming in Australia.

For Idaho fans that love Tom Hanks, and would love nothing more than to drive around in an automobile formerly owned by the celebrity, I recommend heading to central California in August for the auction. Make sure you stop by an ATM machine on the way; hopefully yours allows for limitless withdrawals.

