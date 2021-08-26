Adopt Your Next Furry Friend For Free At Twin Falls Animal Shelter

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter made the announcement today, August 26th, on National Dog Day, that they have received a sponsorship for pet adoptions. That means that you can find yourself your next best furry friend and bring them home for free.

How do I adopt a pet?

You have to go to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter and submit an application and get home approval to bring home a pet. If you have another pet it is always a good idea to bring them with you to make sure that they all get along before you go home. No one wants a fight right?

What animals are up for adoption?

Right now the Twin Falls Animal Shelter has dogs and cats available. They have everything from 1 to 2 year old pups and cats to adult and seniors. If you go to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter website you can see all adoptable pets that are available. Some of them are the absolute cutest and will melt your heart instantly if you are an animal lover.

Do the pets come with vaccines?

All pets in the shelter will be fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered. That is one less thing you have to worry about.

What should I know when I adopt a pet?

There are a few things you should know when you bring home a new pet from the animal shelter. Some of them may take some time to get used to their surroundings before they fully warm up to you, so give them some time. Also, again, make sure that the new pet gets along with all your other pets and vice versa. The last thing anyone wants is to have to return a pet to the shelter because of fights.

