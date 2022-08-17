Owning a dog is one of the best parts of life. They are your friend for life and a part of your family. Often, many enjoy their dogs more than their friends and family members, because of the loyalty and love they show. It is hard when you have to leave home and go to work, run errands, or on vacation and can't bring them with you. While leaving them is hard, coming back and seeing their joy to see you is almost worth it. What isn't fun is when you come back and find your dog gone. It makes you sick to your stomach, but it seems to be a problem that is happening far too often in the Magic Valley.

Dogs Run Wild in Magic Valley

Credit: Ralph Katieb on Unsplash Credit: Ralph Katieb on Unsplash loading...

It is not uncommon to get on a chat page or rants and raves page in the Magic Valley and see a daily post about some dog in someone's yard, pasture, or running wild in the area. Dogs get out of the house or backyards, it happens, but it seems to happen at a highly alarming clip. The weather in Idaho damages fences and dogs can also be magicians and find ways to escape even a well-fenced yard. Sometimes the dogs are approachable and can be taken in by strangers, and other times they can be aggressive and unapproachable. They often will run away from strangers, but all of these dogs running loose has raised concern and can be dangerous for many in the area.

Dogs on the Loose a Cause for Concern

Credit: Trac Vu on Unsplash Credit: Trac Vu on Unsplash loading...

With so many dogs loose in the area so often, it has caused some problems for many. When the dogs get out, they will go into fields and disrupt cattle, they will go into yards and irritate other dogs, and they will also do their business in people's yards. One of the reasons that animal shelters are becoming full is because dogs are getting out and picked up, or someone else picking them up and dropping them off. On some of the chat pages in the area, some posters have mentioned that if they keep seeing dogs come onto their property they would take action, and that should emphasize how often this continues to occur. Animals will get out, but finding a solution isn't easy either. You can fix your fences, but that gets expensive. Occasionally dogs will find ways out no matter what.

As you drive around the Magic Valley, especially in the open country, be careful and alert of dogs in the area. While these animals may cause some problems when they wander from home, most of them are scared and confused. If you can, try to get ahold of them and post online or take it to a shelter that the owner can hopefully find them at. While frustration may build up and your cattle can be your lively hood, please do not take measures into your own hands. Imagine if it was your dog, how you would feel? Don't hurt anyone's dog, and try to help a family find their pet if you see a dog on the loose in the Magic Valley.

