Airplane Makes Emergency Landing on Highway in North Idaho

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities say a Montana pilot had to make an emergency landing on a state highway after his plane started having engine problems.

On Thursday Idaho State Police said it received a report of an emergency landing on State Highway 97 in Kootenai County. Scott Morledge-Hampton, 52, of Billings had been headed to Spokane from Billings when his 1979 Beech V35B experience engine failure and had to land.

ISP says the plane made it down on the highway safely and was not damaged, no one was hurt. The aircraft was moved off the highway onto private land and the Federal Aviation Administration was notified.