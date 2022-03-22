What would you do? What would you do to get away from Idaho this spring break? No, I don't mean you are wanting to escape the state, I mean what would you want to do in terms of the beach, the mountains, a big city, or maybe you prefer to stay here. Spring break is this week, and there are many options on how to spend it. So which way would you prefer?

Head to the Beach this Spring Break

Credit: Sean Oulashin on Unsplash

For many, when they think of spring break they think of partying on a beach, going someplace warm, or laying out in the sun. This is never a bad option, but to further the question, which beach do you go to? You can head to California and hit up their beautiful beaches, or you can fly down south to Florida or a different southern state and hit up a beach in the Gulf of Mexico. If neither one of those are enough, maybe you spend a little more and head to Hawaii for a week. Which beach would you hit?

Snowboard or Ski One Last Time This Year

Credit: Kalen Emsley on Unsplash

Maybe you can't afford to get to a beach or take that much time off work. Another option is trying to get in one last time to ski or snowboard before the season ends. There are multiple options of where you can go with this as well. If you decide that this is how you want to spend your spring break, then you need to decide do you stay close or go further, and if so to where? Colorado has some of the best mountains in the country and is a day's drive, or Utah is close as well.

Head Towards a Big Fun City

Credit: Henning Witzel on Unsplash

If the beach and mountains aren't for you, or you want to see something different, then head towards a big city. Nearby, you can drive to Salt Lake City, Denver is a day's drive, or even Portland is only about 8 hours away. If you choose to fly, then there is plenty open to going to see. There are some fun places to visit. Going to LA and head down to Disneyland, or maybe San Francisco, as there is much to see and do. Which city would you want to visit?

Do You Drive or Fly?

Credit: Ern Low on Unsplash

Before deciding which type of location to escape to, you need to take into account cost, which means do you fly or drive? How long do you want to be away, and how far do you want to go? If you decide to drive, you can always wait until the last minute to plan your trip, but if you fly, it was best to book months ago. This choice alone determines where you can get to and back during spring break.

While many have their trips planned and maybe on them already, for those that are stuck here, it is nice to think about what we could be doing. Some may prefer to stay home and relax, but getting away is always nice as well. If you were to get away from Idaho for spring break, what would you do?

