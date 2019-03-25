Alleged Alaskan Bear Hunts Could Bring Charges Against Nampa Man

Felony charges could be filed against an Idaho man in the case of alleged bear hunts that took place in the state of Alaska without the necessary legal documentation needed.

Authorities are building the case that Paul Silvas, 51, from Nampa, led other individuals on Grizzly Bear hunts that were in direct violation of the Lacy Act , according to a report by the U.S. Department of Justice. Out-of-state residents must have proper documentation to take part in the hunts.

Silvas allegedly led another Idaho man, and three Utah hunters, on trips in 2013 and 2014. It is alleged Silvas might have been untruthful when filing out information on necessary permits. He could face fines exceeding $200,000, and a jail term of up to five years, according to the DOJ.

The alleged hunts took place in the Noatak Preserve in northwestern Alaska.