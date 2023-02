NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old man driving a pickup was killed a little after midnight in Canyon County on Sunday. According to Idaho State Police, the Emmett man was headed east in a 2006 Toyota Tundra on U.S. Highway 20 near 11th Avenue North when he went off the roadway and crashed. ISP said the man died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

