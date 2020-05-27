Amazon Driver Prays For Sick Idaho Baby On Delivery Route

Amazon, more like amazing. An Amazon driver on her route through Idaho was seen on a family's security camera offering a prayer for their sick baby. Lucas Pearson is an 8-month-old boy living with a cardiovascular anomaly which puts him at great risk from the coronavirus.

The Pearson family has a been ordering supplies for their son rather than risk the large crowds at stores. They have left notes of gratitude to the delivery drivers for their hard work and to let them know that by delivering the supplies they are helping keep little Lucas safe. One Amazon delivery driver names Monica Salinas delivered supplies to the family and also left them with another gift. In the doorbell video footage you can see Monica pause at the door to bow her head and share a small prayer for the child.

Amazon has announced plans to open a facility in Idaho and construction has begun in Nampa on the 650,000 square foot building. The new fulfillment center will bring in around 1,000 new jobs to the area. According to KMVT, Amazon already has a smaller temporary facility they are working out of. Jobs have been posted online for those interested in applying to work for Amazon in Nampa.

Monica is proof that anyone can do small acts of kindness to make life better for others.