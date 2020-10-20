7 Of The Coolest Pet Costumes For Halloween

Halloween is spooky close and you may be afraid that you won't be prepared for the little monsters that come to your door. You may not even know if you plan to party with friends or hide at home. Will you be handing out candy or even dressing up in a costume? No matter your plans for the humans in your house, if you have a pet you are most likely going to dress them up at least. My wife can't resist the chance to put our dogs in ridiculous costumes. She already has them out this year yet we have no idea what our kids will be wearing. At least the dog costumes are pretty awesome and there are some great options out there that will make your pet look scary or hilarious. Plus, you can still get a costume in time for Halloween if you order soon.

I went through some of the Amazon pet costumes and I think there may be a new costume for my cat this year - I want to get bat wings for our black cat. Don't forget to dress your pets in costumes and get us a picture for your chance to win $500 in the 2020 Halloween Pet Photo Contest. Check out the costumes below with links included and have a fun and spooky Halloween.

The spider dog costume has been one of my favorites for a few years.

I have always thought the lion mane on a dog or a cat was hilarious.

The giant tag that makes your pup look like a large stuffed animal. Plus, if you don't want to pay $14 you could probably make this one pretty easy at home.

There are so many varieties of this one where it looks like your pet has a passenger riding on their back.

I don't think my cat will play along, but I really want to get this one for her. Since it's only $6 it would be worth trying.

These ones are pretty great too, but the illusion works best when you can't see the sides of the dog.

Another great costume that makes your pet look like a two-legged character as long as you are looking from the right angle.

Also, not a costume, but did you know even your dog can get in on the pumpkin spice craze?