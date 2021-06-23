An Idaho Float Tubers Paradise; I Have My Spot, But I Can’t Tell

I've made the decision that I'm getting out of dodge to go float tubing this weekend, and leaving the near triple digit temperatures behind. By 5 P.M. Friday, I'll be sailing the area's gentle river current on my dual-seat, red, white and blue, River Run floatie, beer-in-hand.

I've been spending the better part of the week going through camping supplies, and blowing up float tubes to check for punctures. Of course, the two I bought for myself are the only ones in need of repair. As of Tuesday night, they are all repaired and ready to go.

My wife introduced me to the area we go every summer in June to float, while the water level is still deep enough to navigate without running your tube aground. For the first time in years, we will be taking the trip as an entire family. My 19-year-old daughter has blown us off the past couple of years, and thankfully has a window to join us this year.

My tube repaired and ready to launch; Photo: Greg Jannetta

I have sworn secrecy to my wife to never give up the exact location, even though thousands of people float and camp at the location annually. Occasionally, I'll mess with her about revealing it to my readers, to which she usually responds, "Don't you dare!"

I'm sure you all have your favorite spots as well. With the 46th Annual Idaho Regatta and Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Festival taking place this weekend, many will probably be staying local. For those that are heading out to explore and seek out a cool water source, I wish you safe travels.

