VIDEO: Idaho Angler Goes Caveman Cookout Style With Trout

I have to start off by saying, I love this dude's outdoor videos. He's living the dream, and in one of his most recent video posts to YouTube, he straight up goes caveman on this beautiful trout he catches.

If you're not a regular viewer of the videos uploaded on the channel of Everyday Adventures, I suggest you drop in from time to time. It's a fun, family-friendly channel that always produces great visuals of some of Idaho's most treasured fishing and adventure spots.

The most recent post from the channel is called "Troutageddon," and follows an Idaho fisherman on a solo adventure at one of the nicest fishing holes I've seen yet in the state. It's no wonder he doesn't give up his location. He simply describes the location as being one of his favorite, and I can see why.

The host mentions that the time of year is a tad early for bass, but that he was hopeful to pull in some fresh trout with his ultralight telescoping rod and panther martin spinner. Ultimately, he reels in a beautiful trout, and then finds a cozy, sand-floored cave to roast his catch over a fire. It really doesn't get any better than this video for those that enjoy fishing.

The addition of beautiful aerial footage, well-mixed music, some humor and great editing, the video is easily enjoyable, and makes me want to grab a pole and give my luck a try, and I don't even fish.

