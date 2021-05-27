An Idaho Liberal is Wounded by Conservative Neighbors

Please tell the liberals to stop whining.

I’ve called four states home. The first three were very liberal. Or at least the politics were left-leaning. In all three places I lived in communities that were heavily Republican when it came to party registration. We were outnumbered by a wide margin statewide. It didn’t ruin my life.

There weren’t many political arguments with friends and neighbors. In fact, the only place I talked politics was work. It’s my job. Idaho is my fourth state and I’m hopeful it’s my last. It’s the first time I’ve ever lived in a majority red state. I can’t really say I’ve experienced much of a difference in my personal life. The cashiers don’t care how I vote. Friends I see on the streets aren’t seeking my input on voting. Instead we talk about our favorite restaurants, sports and a TV show that made us laugh.

I came across an essay from another transplant. She came from Seattle. The woman and her husband bought a lovely home on a lake in North Idaho. They appear to get on well with neighbors and have found at least are few are fellow traveling liberals.

In her view, Idaho has changed.

There was a time when it wasn’t quite so conservative and she suggests politics was more genteel. I spoke last week with a man who had an uncle who served in the state legislature. It may not have seemed as rancorous at the time but there were still stark differences between the parties.

And when Frank Church was living, the man and his fellow Democrats didn’t promote same-sex marriage, Critical Race Theory and they didn’t support condemnation of law enforcement. Contemporary Democrats are a cancer on traditional American values, which I believe the majority of Idahoans have always backed. No wonder only 14 percent of registered Idaho voters are Democrats. The party platform is written by lunatics.

You’ve got two choices. Enjoy the view or pack up and leave. Need help loading the truck?