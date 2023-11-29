Not Every Californian Moving to Idaho is a Jackass

Not Every Californian Moving to Idaho is a Jackass

Credit Bill Colley.

Gee, maybe all Californians aren’t pot-smoking, tree-hugging jerks!  I have a lot of friends in Idaho who are transplants from the Golden State.  Trust me, they may not know anything about football, but most are very nice people.  That’s because we’re talking about conservatives looking to escape the madhouse and feces-filled streets of the Left Coast.  Research from Boise State University reached this conclusion a few years ago.  Now the Idaho Secretary of State is backing it up by political party registration.

Phil McGrane’s office even shares some graphics, and it shows party registration is an even split in Blaine County.  Republicans tell me that the county’s Democrats simply do a better job of turning out voters on Election Day.

One trend that should accelerate with the arrival of the newcomers is a change in the complexion of the GOP.  Old-school Republicans identify the shift as more libertarian than conservative.  While I would admit the new people have a much stronger affinity for defending individual liberty, I don’t see them as doctrinaire.  A better description would be nationalists, and I don’t believe that’s a bad word.  This is a continuation of the Tea Party movement and the rise of Donald Trump.

At the national level, Republicans broke the party in the lead-up to the Great Recession.  What we’re now witnessing is the continuing growth of voters who have little trust in institutions and old promises.  People who believe they’ve been hoodwinked realize they can rely ultimately only on themselves.  Hence, growth in pangs for individual liberty.

Get our free mobile app

15 Country Artists Primed to Headline a Super Bowl Halftime Show

Any way you slice it, country music is long overdue for its time in the spotlight at the Super Bowl. Although several artists have sung the National Anthem at the game, the coveted halftime show has been anything but country for nearly three decades. The last time anyone from the genre headline the performance was in 1994 when Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd did a medley of their biggest hits. With country music gaining in popularity, there's no better time than now to put one of our own in the spotlight. Here are 15 artists who are already primed to take on the task.
Filed Under: California, conservative, libertarian, phil mcgrane, Republican
Categories: Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX