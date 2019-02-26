Andy Avalos Leaves Boise State for Oregon

Boise State head football coach Bryan Harsin is looking for a new defensive coordinator after Andy Avalos resigned today to accept the DC job at Oregon.

Avalos met with his players this morning to break the news and planned to fly to Eugene this afternoon.

Multiple reports indicate money, career and his own personal development were among the reasons Avalos gave the team as his reasons for leaving his alma mater.

Avalos had emerged as a possible replacement for Harsin if and when he decided to move on. Avalos was loved by the players and even the media enjoyed interviewing for former Boise State linebacker.

Avalos leaves just as Boise State prepares for spring football practice to begin next week.