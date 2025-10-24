Aside from Halloween. Late October in Idaho almost appears an afterthought. The best of the leaf-peeping season is over, having reached past-peak. There’s some snow in the mountains, but in the valleys, there are some days when the high and low temperatures are within 10 degrees. Winter sports are still not in full gear, and high school football is winding down. In disappointment at many schools!

I Like Late October

I haven’t needed to turn on the heat yet. The roads are still ice-free. The first frost was last Tuesday, and it melted shortly after sunrise.

I’ve mentioned in the past that I’ve taken more than 10,000 pictures over the past decade. This morning, my Google Photos displayed some of those from nine years ago. From a drive to Idaho City. A friend is a much more accomplished photographer, and he explained that a good composition needs a few clouds in the sky. I was in Idaho City on a Friday, the morning after a Thursday night football game between Boise State and BYU. The Cougars made a late comeback and fell short.

An Image of Heaven

I snapped a picture on the drive up the mountain on a slightly crisp morning. I can’t say it’s a favorite of 10,000, but the image is close. The land, the sky, remind me of a promise that there’s something beyond our earthly bonds. I don't know many places in this country that can be such a heavenly inspiration. Tell me otherwise, or email me your choice. bill.colley@townsquaremedia.com.