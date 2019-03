If you like gardens, you’ll enjoy the upcoming garden tour in Ketchum.

The 23rd Annual Garden Tour, hosted by the Sawtooth Botanical Garden, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 28. The event will feature Warm Springs and West Ketchum gardens.

People are allowed, but the Botanical Garden asks that your canine friends remain at home. Cost is between $25 and $35.

For tickets and additional information, call 726-9358.