Another Crash Reported at Dangerous Blaine County Intersection

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) – Another crash has been reported at a dangerous intersection in Blaine County.

The latest, according to Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins, happened about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Idaho Highway 75 junction with U.S. Highway 20.

The two-vehicle crash involved Emmet G. Hartlove, 18, of Concord, Calif., who was driving west on Highway 20 in a Kia Soul. He failed to yield to oncoming traffic and crashed into a white Jeep Cherokee driven by Silvia H. Leal Martinez, 42, of Gooding, who was driving southbound on Highway 75, according to Harkins.

Hartlove and a passenger were taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Hospital for minor injuries, the sheriff said. All people in the vehicles were wearing their seat belts. Hartlove was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign.

Harkins said the intersection has been a trouble spot for a while now, with a number of reported crashed at the site.

Credit: Blaine County Sheriff's Office

“Recently, we have seen an increase in traffic accidents at this intersection,” he said in a statement. “We have committed extra patrol resources to this area and have been doing this for some time now. Deputies are out showing a presence near this intersection. Citations for speed and stop sign violations, among other violations are being written when warranted.”

He said the sheriff’s office has in the past asked the Idaho Transportation Department to conduct traffic safety studies and to explore options for making this intersection safer.

For now, he said: “My message to local citizens, who travel regularly through this intersection, is to always be aware of other motorists and your speed.”