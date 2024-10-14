Claims of Soft Porn Will Turn Idaho Election

The signs have been up for several weeks. They’ve elicited some positive and angry responses. First, the word fornicate is a polite euphemism for some much stronger words. Combining it with California sends a powerful message in a state where California also amounts to swearing.

Some of the complaints came from Republicans who don’t care for the current state party administration. The complainers would whine about the color of the clothes the current party chair wears. They’re filled with vitriol and confirmation bias. In other words, no matter what Dorothy Moon approves, they’re against it.

What silenced many of them was that the state’s wealthiest man enlarged the campaign signs, turned them into billboards, and spent $90,000 of his own money to get out the message. Suddenly, that made the signs okay with remaining critics in the state GOP.

But getting back to the marketing message, one that’s powerful, and that also raises the temperature of liberals, because they’ve put so many eggs into the Proposition 1 basket that they may have ignored some contests for local and state legislative seats. Many of those races are going to be close.

A couple of weeks ago I was at an event and listening to a story from a Republican from Blaine County. The place has been a tiny island of blue in a red sea, but it appears that many of the newcomers are conservatives (and many are refugees from California). I made a prediction last week when posting a video online. Republicans are poised to make a clean sweep in Legislative District 26! You may not like the GOP candidates if you’re a member of the liberty movement, but it doesn’t change the demographics, which increasingly favor Republicans.

