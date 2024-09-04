How We Can Bring Idaho Wildfires to a Halt with Common Sense

Have you had enough of wildfires? I’m sick of breathing the smoke. Now that wealthy liberals in Blaine County are getting a whiff, maybe they’ll drop the virtue signaling and consider some old-fashioned remedies, such as clearing the dead wood from the forest floor.



Of course, they’ll have to end the virtue signaling over the humpback slug and the hair-chested nut scratcher. Preening is easy when someone else is watching their house burn, but no longer a luxury when it’s your place.

I may not like liberals, but I don’t want anyone to experience the loss of their home and many of their memories. Also, think about how many animals they could save from roasting in future blazes.

I realize the lefties struggle to admit being wrong. Especially when so many of them believe they’re the smartest people in town. But they may have an epiphany when the town is in ruins.

A few will continue blaming climate change, but it’s always hot and dry here during summer. Some parts of Idaho receive only a few inches of moisture a year.

In the meantime, there are some things you shouldn’t plant around your house. Not just the decorative plants that kill elk and are all the rage in liberal neighborhoods. Plant native species and you’ll greatly reduce the risk of losing your property.

Of course, if they all get burned out and never come back, I know a lot of locals who’ll rejoice. Isn’t it sad that we’ve come to this?

Get our free mobile app