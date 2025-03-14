What is Censure?

He doesn’t even consider himself a Republican, Which is odd because he campaigns as one. Republican County Committees in Blaine and Lincoln Counties have censured state Representative Jack Nelsen. He represents District 26, which includes those two counties and his home of Jerome County.

I’ve mentioned before that many of his fellow Republicans are uncomfortable with his voting record. Many won’t go on record, but now we have more than a few taking a stand publicly.

A Man Without a Party

Nelsen told me two weeks ago that he doesn’t consider himself a Republican or a Democrat. I posted about our conversation, and today learned that for some it was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

I’ve got mixed feelings about this. If you encounter Representative Nelsen on the street, you will find him friendly and polite. But I hear the frustration of conservatives who believe the government only represents special interests.

Learn to Read the Room

I hear the British political analyst Konstantin Kisin describing politicians in his country who can’t read the room. They’re pursuing the same old, same old, and missing the populist wave. I believe it’s much the same here, and some people simply prefer to ignore where the voters are headed. However, the role of Representative is in the job description. You represent. You can argue you represent liberals too and that you don’t identify with any party. If that’s the case, then call yourself an independent and step away from party politics.

If he identifies with Democrats, he could switch and still have a decent chance at re-election in his split district.

Censure is a symbolic gesture, but it makes news.

Get our free mobile app