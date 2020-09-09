Canyon Ridge High School announced this afternoon that another individual at the school has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was at school on Friday, September 4th. The school is reporting that the individual was not symptomatic on Friday while they were at the school.

As with the previous confirmed case at the school, the administration feels confident that students are still safe attending their classes at the school. The faculty will continue to observe safety and sanitation precautions set in place by the school district. The school officials have once again gone through the contact tracing steps to notify any students who may have had a higher risk of contact with the infected individual.

The school also reminds parents, students, faculty, and any visitors to be wary of their own health and to stay home if they feel sick. Symptoms to watch for include:

Fever or Chills

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue and Muscle/Body Aches

Headache

Loss Of Smell Or Taste

Sore Throat

Congestion Or Runny Nose

Nausea And Vomiting

Diarrhea

This can be a difficult time to differentiate what your symptoms may be caused by as many are suffering from allergies, colds, and other non-coronavirus ailments. It is still best to play it safe and stay home if you feel sick. The school will remain at the Yellow Level of the Operational COVID Protocol with classes continuing as normal and masks required at school except during mask-free times.