Antelope Caught Racing Across Rural Idaho

Here’s a sign the weather will soon get better. As you can see from the video above, antelope are on the move near Mackay. A lot of them. They stopped traffic. A woman named Eileen Magee posted the video, and all I can say is that’s a lot of antelope. I’ve rarely encountered them but I’m impressed. The four-legged creatures are like the gymnasts of the animal world.

I saw a small herd of them one warm spring day east of Fairfield. I had turned from Route 46 and was driving west of Route 20. I was able to come to a full stop alongside the road on the shoulder. I reached for my camera, which is often on the passenger seat, and attempted to take some pictures.

Not only are antelope gymnasts, but they also move like former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders. They dart and move changing directions at high speed. From an evolutionary standpoint, they’re in a class by themselves.

Idaho natives will tell newcomers that antelope don’t leap fences. They go underneath. They also do this at a high rate of speed.

A couple of years ago there was a video filmed by tribal police in East Idaho. It was of migrating elk and their numbers appeared endless. We are truly blessed to live in a part of the country where we can witness nature in movement. I guess people in the Florida everglades can say something similar, but elk won’t bite your limbs off and spin you in the water until you’re lifeless. Advantage Idaho!

Get our free mobile app