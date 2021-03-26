April Is Idaho Craft Beer Month: How To Celebrate All Month Long

We are days away from Idaho Craft Beer Month! All April long Idahoans can celebrate all things beer, every day, guilt free! At least that's what I say. If you are looking for ways to celebrate we have you covered including some breweries you may not have known were here.

1 Buy from a local brewery We actually have quite a few breweries around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. Milners, Gate, Koto Brewing, Magic Valley Brewing and for those who like ciders like me there is Cedar Draw Cidery. I know it isn't beer but I am going to celebrate it anyway.

2 Try something new that's Idaho brewed There may be a lot of breweries in the Magic Valley but there are even more in Idaho. In Boise alone you can try a ton. Sawtooth Brewery, Boise Brewing, Sockeye Brewing, 10 Barrel Brewing - that is just to name a few. Find some you haven't tried and support local.

3 If you don't like beer, find breweries that serve food I am not a huge beer drinker but I do want to support Idaho breweries during Idaho Craft Beer Month. So I will find some breweries that also serve food and enjoy.

4 Find Obscure Beers Going to your local Albertson's or in Twin Falls, places like Rudy's are great places to find some obscure beers that can curb your adventurous desires.