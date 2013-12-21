Arapahoe High School Shooting Victim Claire Davis Dies
Claire Davis, the Littleton, Colo. student who was shot during a rampage at Arapahoe High School on Dec. 13, has died.
Littleton Adventist Hospital posted a message to Facebook around 5 PM MT this evening:
It is with heavy hearts that we share that a 4:29 p.m. this afternoon, Claire Davis passed away, with her family at her side. Despite the best efforts of our physicians and nursing staff, and Claire’s fighting spirit, her injuries were too severe and the most advanced medical treatments could not prevent this tragic loss of life. Claire’s death is immensely heartbreaking for our entire community, our staff and our families.
The Davis family would like to thank everyone who have sent their best wishes and prayers, and are grateful for the kindness and support of the community. They know that you all are mourning with them, and again request privacy during this time of grief.
Information regarding a public celebration of Claire’s life will be announced at a future date. Please feel free to continue to leave cards for the Davis family in the Cards for Claire box, located within the main entrance of the hospital."
While it is not believed that Davis was shooter Karl Pierson's target, she suffered severe wounds during the attack. Davis was reportedly sitting near the entrance of the school when Pierson entered. Pierson reportedly shot her before moving on to the school's library.
Nearly 100 people had gathered just blocks away from the school on Friday to hold a vigil for Davis.
UPDATE: Davis' family has issued a statement, which reads in part:
Last week was truly a paradox in that we lost our daughter, yet we witnessed the wonderful love that exists in the world through the tremendous outpouring of support we received.