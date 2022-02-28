We write a lot of stories about different things happening all around Idaho. We love writing about events, animal sightings, and cool real estate, no matter what part of the state it may be in. But there's something that we say in many stories that causes controversy in even the least controversial stories. If we say that Boise is in Southern Idaho, the mobs come out with their pitchforks to tell us we are wrong. But are we?

I’m going to show you, scientifically, why Boise and a few other cities are part of Southern Idaho even if your opinion is that they aren’t. To do this, and prove that we are all rational people, we have to first agree that Idaho is a real state. We then have to agree that there is a north and a south side of the state. We can also agree that Idaho has a center, an east, and a west. If we are still on the same page, here’s the proof that Boise is indeed part of Southern Idaho, and it’s really simple.

It’s hard to argue with a map, and the map clearly shows Boise being part of Southern Idaho. Even if you cut the state into thirds Boise is still on the southern half.

Now that we know Boise is part of Southern Idaho, I’m going to blow your mind even more. Most of us would never think of Stanley, Cascade, McCall, and Salmon as being in Southern Idaho. But they are.

North Fork and Tamarack are also technically in Southern Idaho.

