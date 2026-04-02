Boise’s rainbow flag controversy was on the minds of the staff at the White House. I caught something in my

This Dragged on for a Year

This has been a long battle. The state moved to ban the flag, and the city responded by naming it the official flag of Boise. Then, some legislators limited flags that could be flown at government buildings and threatened criminal penalties. Because when it comes to threats against public order and all of humanity, stripes on a flag are a scourge we can’t tolerate in liberty-loving Idaho.

A lot of us have no interest in flying a rainbow flag, but I rarely go to Boise, and I’m not sure God would smite Idaho for someone else putting one up. If the people of Boise want to go to hell, it’s also their choice. They can always change city leadership at the ballot box. There’s a group in state government that believes they’ve been selected to carry out God’s will. I would remind them that the people who founded this country wanted to make money without interference. Beyond that, they didn’t show interest in the lifestyles of their countrymen.

Government Appears to be About Restraining People

The flag flap kept legislators busy when they could’ve spent more time on a budget crisis. Which will have more impact on your Life? Remember, the morality police are the same people who objected to masking and travel restrictions during the so-called COVID fright. This isn’t about liberty; it’s about opposite teams trying to exert control over others.