I don’t think anyone is surprised when I say I’m a conservative. I’m in my 12th year hosting a radio show in Idaho, and it was probably apparent from my first day on-air. I believe in God and that men were designed for women, and women for men. That said, I’m also an American living in a constitutional republic, and not a theocracy. I prefer what our founders designed. The documents they created are a list of things the government can’t do to the people, and not a list of restrictions.

Define Liberty for Me

I believe Pride Month/Week/Day is a ridiculous invention. Straight people don’t march in parades and fly pennants advertising their sexual mores, however. If someone wants to raise the flag, it doesn’t involve me. The argument that we’re deeply offended when we see it sounds a lot like an echo of liberals who are offended by something new every day. If a business flies the flag, I’m not compelled to shop there. Just as the left probably wouldn’t shop at a store flying a MAGA banner.

As for Boise letting the flag flutter, I rarely go there, and even if I did, I wouldn’t be sanctioning what it represents if I drove through downtown. Many people currently in the state legislature proclaim their fealty to liberty, which is a synonym for choice. Then they propose laws and regulations to limit choice.

Politicians Hope to Keep You in the Dark

Clearly, people make some bad choices. If you’re driving drunk while I’m on the road, your choice could be deadly for me. But hoisting a flag? The Christian nationalists say we need to pull it down to save souls, but the threat to me when I’m driving isn’t the same, and what they’re talking about is the work of preachers, not government.

Of course, prattling on about same-sex couples is a wonderful distraction when you have a massive budget shortfall. If you can amplify one over the other, I guess some people think they can make you forget one when you vote.