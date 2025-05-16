Idaho is officially ruined. US News and World Report just released a list that places Boise as the second-best place to live in the country. Do you know what that means? More insufferable lefties from the West Coast will consider it ‘hip’ to live there. They’ll continue driving up housing prices, calling for new gun laws, and demanding legalization of mind-bending drugs.

All of Idaho Will Shoulder the Change

Because the city can’t accommodate everyone, many will settle in the suburbs and spread out across neighboring Canyon and Elmore Counties. On weekends they’ll head for Idaho City and clog the old streets and demand sushi and dispensaries.

They’ll tip the balance of the state legislature, and any attempt to restore one State Senate district per county will fade away.

The streets will be filled with poop, needles, and beggars.

I’m starting to think the last bastion of liberty is Wyoming. Sure, in 20 years, Cheyenne and Caspar will be the next trendy targets, but at that point, I’ll have long ago been buried in the ground.

The Wrong People Will Flock Here

Population growth doesn’t mean we become more liberal, but marketing will do the trick.

Popular culture caught on before the people who rank cities. Family Guy is an example.

We had a good run, but the crunchies and tree-huggers that failed to get a foothold 30 years ago will be back. They’re like the Borg from Star Trek. Constantly probing for weakness.

