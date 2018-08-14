Not to brag, but I just got back from a 10 day vacation in Oceanside, California. Yes, it was awesome. What wasn't awesome was that when I got home my yard was in dire need of upkeep and the wasps must have been under the impression that we were gone for good. From the moment I went into my backyard, the wasps seemed intent on getting rid of me. I didn't get bit/stung at all but they kept running into my arms and head - it was really weird.

Oddly, I ran across this story from Popular Mechanics about angry, drunk wasps. I don't know if it is true or applicable in my case but I do have apple, pear, and plum trees with fruit that is beyond ready for picking. A lot of it is fermenting on the ground and apparently being eaten by drunk and angry wasps!

Have you ever heard of bugs getting drunk and angry? Have you experienced this in Twin Falls?