A friend of mine lived a short distance from a state fair. He would take a day or two every year and visit the fairgrounds; often, he never left the beer tent. I give him his due for safety. He would take a bus and not drive on his own. Now, I don’t know about you, but I would think there are cheaper places to drink.

What's the Point of Behaving Like the Town Drunk?

I haven’t had a cold one in years, because I thought the price at the grocery store was ridiculous. Then last week, a friend in eastern Idaho dropped me a line and shared a glass of beer could set you back 10 dollars at his regional fair. I guess that means nobody can afford to get drunk, and that’s a good thing.

I didn’t even know there was a beer garden at the Twin Falls County Fair. Last week, a deputy told me it’s near where the Sheriff’s Office has its public exhibit. Placement may be intentional.

What would be the attraction of getting slopped up and staggering around the fairgrounds? Or becoming unwell in the heat?

It Doesn't Make You an Asset

I’m reminded of a joke a comedian told when I was young. He saw a guy using cocaine and asked him why he was running powder up his nose. The other man replied that it enhanced his personality. The comedian reminded the fellow that he was already a jackass.

The fair is primarily an agricultural exposition and tradition—a family event. People don’t forget those who spoil the mood.