Would You Drink An Alcohol Substitute If It Kept You Sober?

A British man believes he may have the antidote for bad judgment, hangovers and drunk driving. For decades he has been working on an alcohol substitute. It gives you good social vibes but without harming your health and increasing bad choices.

It’s called Alcarelle and from what I’m reading at this link , it’s similar to the synthehol used as a lubricant on Star Trek. Or so it was in Ten Forward on Star Trek, the Next Generation.

Younger people, long seen as binge drinkers in college and sometimes beyond, are now showing a cultural revolution. Many are drinking less than their older siblings and friends. The alcohol industry is looking for another product to market for the young, however.

There is a concern about a synthesized product. It doesn’t come from ingredients generally found in nature. It’s a bit like the early days of diet pop. Some artificial sweeteners damaged the image and recovery took years for brands. Alcarelle could still then be years away from shelves. Especially with rigorous testing required in most western nations.