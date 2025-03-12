Here’s the Gloomy Forecast for St. Patrick’s Day in Idaho

I don’t recall many St. Patrick’s Days that were sunny and warm. I did take my daughter and niece to a parade on year when it was sunny but still cold. I got a sunburn. In March! One year we attempted to watch a parade when it was 10 degrees and snowing. They loved parades, but were happy when we left early and they got to warm up at McDonald’s, which is obviously more Scottish than Irish.

The weather isn’t looking to do you any favors this year. It may rain on the parades on Saturday. There was originally some light snow in the morning forecast. The good news is that as I write, the forecast has changed. Now it looks like it may rain all day! And the recent warm weather is going away on parade day.

More rain is expected Monday, the actual St. Patrick’s Day. Although, from what I remember about celebrations when I was younger, they took place mainly indoors where nobody was dry. I haven’t participated in those games for 35 years. Kids came along and the drinking exercises ended.

This weekend and through Tuesday morning I’m also going to limit my driving because other people may have issues behind the wheel. A Sheriff I knew when I lived back east could trace all of his ancestors to Ireland. He despised the behavior he saw every March 17th, calling it amateur night.

I’ll stay dry, sobe,r and home.

I appreciate the day and trace the largest block of my ancestry to Ireland. Maybe I’ll watch Michael Collins and then go to bed early.

