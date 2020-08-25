But in 2020, can Murray make the same jump others before him have made?

Murray led the Cardinals to a 5-10-1 record in 2019 (3-13 in 2018), but a further look at the schedule shows just how much better Arizona could have been last season.

The Cardinals had five losses by a touchdown or less, plus the opening day tie against the Detroit Lions. Four of those five losses came to the Baltimore Ravens (14-2 ), the San Francisco 49ers (13-3, NFC Champion), and the Los Angeles Rams (9-7, were the defending NFC Champions).

Murray was electric at times, throwing for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns and running for another 544 yards and four scores. Arizona averaged 22.6 points per game, was just as good on the road (22.9 ppg.) as at home (22.2 ppg.), and was also trending upwards in the final three games of the season (29.7 ppg.)

This was also without the weapons he will possess this season, and with another year in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.

The main acquisition for the Cardinals is WR DeAndre Hopkins (who they basically stole from the Houston Texans). Hopkins had 104 catches for 1,165 yards and seven TDs last season, and will immediately help this offense compete with the teams on Arizona’s schedule.

For Murray, who is focusing on football only for the first time in almost a decade, this could be the second year jump that players like Patrick Mahomes (5,097 yards passing, 50 TDs, NFL MVP in 2018) and Lamar Jackson (4,328 yards, 43 TDs, NFL MVP in 2019) have over the last two seasons.

But while the offense should be good once again, it is on the other side of the ball where Arizona might have improved dramatically. Isaiah Simmons dropped to the Cardinals at eighth in the 2020 NFL Draft, while Leki Foku and Rashard Lawrence were drafted to bulk up the defensive line. All four free agency signings came on the defensive side as well.

You can always check AmericanGambler.com for more NFL predictions for the 2020 season and betting options for Idaho.

Anyway, things are definitely looking up for the Cardinals. It is just a matter of whether or not Arizona’s defense can step up in a few more games to bolster what could be a prolific offense.

I think that could happen in 2020.