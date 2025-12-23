As a valley dweller, I haven’t seen much snow this fall and winter, but in the higher elevations of Idaho, there have been some impressive snow totals. The Idaho Ski Areas Association explains there are 12 of 19 slopes open as we head for Christmas and New Year’s Day. The next week and a half are some of the busiest days for skiing. Pomerelle Mountain Resort and Sun Valley are among the places open, and some others in southern Idaho may not be far behind.

Some of Us Missed Out on the Fun

I’m not a skier. It wasn’t a priority for my family growing up, and when I suggested lessons, my parents did what they always did. They said no because they always insisted I would lose interest and the money would be thrown away! I probably was saved from a few broken collarbones.

One of my former bosses was very much a participant, and friends said he spared no expense on equipment and apparel. He was always well-dressed at work and believed that making a good first impression was essential. The man also resembled Robert Redford, and many coworkers who didn’t ski would tag along with him because he would attract women like a barn attracts flies. The other guys figured there would be some women left over.

You Don't Need a Second Mortgage for Skiing

You can spend thousands of dollars on gear, but you don’t necessarily need to look like some Hollywood version of the sport. Remember, many locals learned to ski for several generations with only some basics, and they became very good. Because practice is more important than clothing.

