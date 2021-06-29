Art And Soul Of The Magic Valley Underway; Vote For Your Favorite

Art and Soul of the Magic Valley aims to help share the talents of local artists all over town. Anywhere you see those yellow flags with the red heart on them, a piece of art is displayed inside for you to see. And there are some amazing artists in the area.

Where can I find local art?

There are places all over Twin Falls that have art displayed from the local artists. If you see a yellow flag with a red heart in front of a business, there is a piece of art there. There are tons of venues from Twin Beans Coffee, Clearwater Dentistry of Twin Falls, Koto Brewing, Float Magic and much much more. For a full list of venues click here.

How can I participate?

You can go around to all the venues and check out the local art and the artist who created it. You can also go to the Magic Valley Arts Council website and vote for your favorite. The artists are competing for $44 thousand dollars in prize money. The event goes from June 25th through July 10th.

What kind of art can I see?

There is all kinds of art. People who can paint, draw, weld or sculpt. There are so many different projects to see from all different forms of artistic expression.

I am super excited and plan on walking around to see as many as possible.

