Art And Soul Of The Magic Valley Is Underway

The 10th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley is happening right now. Local artists are showing off their skills in elaborate ways and you can vote for your favorites.

Voting runs until July 11th and there are over 90 venues you can check out. Anywhere you see the yellow flag with the red heart, an art display is in the business for you to see for yourself.

Some of the venues include places like Chrissy's Crafting Cottage, Depot Grill, Rudy's A Cooks Paradise, Twin Falls Sandwich Co, Koto, Bull Moose Bicycles, and a ton more. Those are just some of them that are in the historic downtown area that would be easy to hop from place to place to see.

You can always go to the Magic Valley Arts Council website to see all the venues. Especially if you are trying to hit all the venues. At the Magic Valley Mall there is also some of the art by some talented youth around the area.

The grand prize winner will receive $12,000, second place will be awarded $6,000, third place will get $3,000 and 4th place $1,500. On top of that there will be 17 Best In Show winners that will get one thousand dollars each.

You can find all the different classifications of art, how to vote for your favorites and get more information about the limited edition Art and Soul souvenir program.