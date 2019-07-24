3D Artists Wanted for Downtown Twin Falls Exhibit

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Magic Valley three-dimensional artists are wanted for the “Art on Main” exhibit in downtown Twin Falls.

The Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency is seeking 3D artists for the outdoor venue, which will display artists from any of the eight counties that make up the Magic Valley.

There is a deadline attached, of course: artists must submit their work by Aug. 23.

According to information from the Magic Valley Arts Council, selected artists will receive a $700 stipend to exhibit their work. The selection committee is especially interested in interactive art, and there is no entry fee.

Submission details:

Artists may enter up to three submissions for consideration. Please submit jpg, or similar images showing two different views of each entry. Images should be 4” X 6” minimum and 300 dpi resolution. Each submission should be accompanied with artist’s name, title of work, medium and dimensions, price of work, installation method and requirements. Artwork must be of suitable scale for outdoor exhibition that can be securely installed on a 2 foot by 2 foot cement pad and must be able to withstand effects of weather during the duration of the exhibit. Artwork must be as resistant as possible to vandalism and able to withstand possible pedestrian contact.

Applications may be emailed to Carolyn@twinfallscenter.org or mailed to Magic Valley Arts Council - 195 River Vista Place, Suite 101, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Selected artists will be notified by Sept. 13.

For more information, visit www.magicvalleyartscouncil.org or call the Magic Valley Arts Council at 734-2787.