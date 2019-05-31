Select Works From Magic Valley Art & Soul Featured In New Exhibit

A new art exhibit that features many award winning local work will be on display through the first week of June in Twin Falls.

" Celebration! ," is a new collection of local artwork that will be available for the public to view through June 6 at the Twin Falls Center For The Arts, on River Vista Place. The center has had several of the art and soul pieces already on display since May 17, but this new exhibit is a collaboration between the Magic Valley Arts Council and the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft.

Winners of this year's competition were announced back on May 7. Local artist Jeffro Uitto placed first with a wood piece entitled, "Lion," and claimed winnings of $12,000. Works by more than 20 area artists are part of "Celebration!," which is available for public viewing until 7 p.m. at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts.

For more information on the exhibit, phone 208-734-ARTS.